Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari enter health and safety protocols

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly added two players to the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier on Tuesday, and they appear to be veterans Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Gallinari had entered the league protocols.

Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari has entered the league's health and safety protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2021

Gallinari has appeared in 26 games this season for the Hawks, and is averaging 9.6 points and four rebounds. The veteran is averaging 21.8 minutes per game off the bench this season and will be a tough guy to replace. Gallinari’s shooting and feel within the second unit will be missed for sure.

While he is not the best defensive player and is not in this prime of his career, Gallinari still provides a certain presence and commands the respect of defenses as a shooter and offensive player as a whole. The Hawks will now be down another scorer and shooter as their leader Trae Young is already in league protocols.

Clint Capela is the other player who is in health and safety protocols, per Wojnarowski.

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has entered the league's Covid protocols too, sources tell ESPN. The Hawks are potentially without him, Trae Young and Gallinari on Christmas Day vs. the Knicks. https://t.co/QnBUabtFs4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2021

Capela has appeared in 29 games for the Hawks this season, averaging 11.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. It took him a minute out of the gates, but once Capela got going this season he has been pretty solid and his defensive impact will be very difficult to replace. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu figures to be the next man up to start at center for the Hawks, and Gorgui Dieng should slot in as his backup.

Sarah Spencer of the AJC also reported earlier today that some “Tier 1” staff members are also in health and safety protocols.

The Hawks have two additional players entering into health and safety protocols, per source.



Trae Young is still in protocols.



Three Hawks Tier 1 personnel/staff entering into protocols as well.



Practice was cancelled today. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) December 21, 2021

Atlanta will reportedly sign Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill to 10-day hardship contracts to help fill out a team in the mean time.

The Hawks are scheduled to play at home Wednesday night vs. the Orlando Magic.

Stay tuned...