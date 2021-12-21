Report: Hawks to sign Lance Stephenson and Malcom Hill to 10-day contracts amid more positive tests

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly have two additional players entering the NBA’s Covid protocols per Sarah Spencer of the AJC. The Hawks also cancelled their scheduled practice on Tuesday morning. The additional players being added to the protocols have not yet been announced.

The Hawks have two additional players entering into health and safety protocols, per source.



Trae Young is still in protocols.



Three Hawks Tier 1 personnel/staff entering into protocols as well.



Practice was cancelled today. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) December 21, 2021

In response to the additional absences, the Hawks are reportedly planning to call up guard Lance Stephenson from the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League, reports Marc Stein. Stephenson will receive a 10-day hardship contract.

Lance Stephenson is being lined up by the Atlanta Hawks for an @nbagleague call-up from @NBAGrandRapids, league sources say.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 21, 2021

NBA teams are currently allowed to sign one player per player in Covid protocols without creating an additional roster spot, enabling the Hawks to bring in Stephenson without getting rid of anyone. Mike Singer, who covers the Nuggets, confirmed Stein’s report.

Can confirm Lance Stephenson is getting a call-up with the Hawks, as @TheSteinLine reported.



Stephenson had been a huge positive for Grand Rapids and Jason Terry. It was apparent when I talked to him a couple weeks ago how hungry he was to get back to the league. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 21, 2021

Stephenson last appeared in the NBA during the 2018-19 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He appeared in 68 games that season, averaging 16.5 minutes per game. For his career, the guard averages 8.6 points per game across 23.4 minutes per. Stephenson is perhaps most known for his days with Indiana Pacers, when he became notorious for blowing in LeBron James’ ear while guarding him. The Pacers and Miami Heat had some hard-fought playoff series during those years, and Stephenson was often tasked with guarding James or Dwayne Wade.

At this point, it’s unclear exactly what Stephenson can bring to an NBA team and how long he’ll be with the Hawks (and if he’ll play). Atlanta will have to let someone go when Young returns from the Covid protocols, and Stephenson might be the logical departure given the nature of his contract.

Additionally, the Hawks have also signed G League forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day hardship exemption per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Atlanta Hawks are signing G-League forward Malcolm Hill to a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell ESPN. Hill has averaged 16.8 points on 40 percent three-point shooting for Birmingham. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2021

