Hawks, Cavaliers game postponed with Cleveland short on players due to Covid

By Zach Hood
Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks were set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but the game has been postponed reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Cavaliers were short on players after having five players enter the NBA’s Covid protocols on Sunday morning.

Evan Mobley was already in the protocols, as was Atlanta native Issac Okoro.

Then of course on the Atlanta side, Trae Young entered the Covid protocols this morning as well. The Covid numbers around the NBA and the country continue to grow, as the NBA has now had over 70 players in the Covid protocols in December alone.

A makeup date for Hawks-Cavaliers is to be determined, and the Hawks are set to play next Wednesday at home vs. the Orlando Magic. Young figures to miss that game, but it is probably too early to comment on his status much beyond that or game vs. the Phialdelphia 76ers on Thursday. The NBA has modified the Covid protocols and Young, as a vaccinated player, will need two negative tests before returning to play.

Young missing any time is obviously a signficant blow to the Hawks, but there is optimism guard Bogdan Bogdanovic could play on Wednesday vs. Orlando. Bogdanovic was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game before the postponement. Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he was a game-time decision.

Stay tuned for updates.

