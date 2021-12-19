Hawks, Cavaliers game postponed with Cleveland short on players due to Covid

The Atlanta Hawks were set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but the game has been postponed reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Cavaliers were short on players after having five players enter the NBA’s Covid protocols on Sunday morning.

The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Evan Mobley was already in the protocols, as was Atlanta native Issac Okoro.

Five more players have tested positive on the Cavaliers, sources say, joining Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro in the league's health and safety protocols. https://t.co/3xFNuWuLG5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Then of course on the Atlanta side, Trae Young entered the Covid protocols this morning as well. The Covid numbers around the NBA and the country continue to grow, as the NBA has now had over 70 players in the Covid protocols in December alone.

The numbers continue to grow, but, as of this writing:



There have been 70 NBA players who’ve entered health and safety protocols this month (out of 86 all season), and 50 of them have entered in the past week (12/12-12/18) alone. — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) December 18, 2021

A makeup date for Hawks-Cavaliers is to be determined, and the Hawks are set to play next Wednesday at home vs. the Orlando Magic. Young figures to miss that game, but it is probably too early to comment on his status much beyond that or game vs. the Phialdelphia 76ers on Thursday. The NBA has modified the Covid protocols and Young, as a vaccinated player, will need two negative tests before returning to play.

Young missing any time is obviously a signficant blow to the Hawks, but there is optimism guard Bogdan Bogdanovic could play on Wednesday vs. Orlando. Bogdanovic was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game before the postponement. Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he was a game-time decision.

On a different note, Nate McMillan said Bogi would be a game-time decision tonight.



"He's been moving. He's played some 3-on-3. Been doing shooting, running, hasn't played 5-on-5 but he's played some 3-on-3, been doing some conditioning." — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) December 19, 2021

Stay tuned for updates.