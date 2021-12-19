Report: Trae Young enters NBA Covid protocols

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as entered the NBA’s Covid protocols per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Young was already questionable with left ankle soreness for the Hawks’ game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Young is enjoying a fine season to this point, averaging 27.3 points and 9.3 assists per game. He is seemingly in the midst of an All-Star season, despite the Hawks struggling to the tune of a 14-15 record through 29 games.

This news obviously puts Young’s status in jeopardy for the foreseeable future, including Saturday’s Christmas Day game in Madison Square Garden vs. the New York Knicks.

Young missing that one would obviously be a bummer as he was set to be the main character as the top current villain for Knicks fans. The Christmas Day matchup has been highly anticipated and Young’s absence would obviously take a lot of the fun out of the game.

Young’s status in regards to whether he is symptomatic or not is unknown at this point, and his timetable to return is also unknown. The protocols require players to test negative twice before returning, so there is a real chance he could miss the Christmas Day game vs. the Knicks.

More updates will be provided as available.

Stay tuned.