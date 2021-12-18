 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jalen Johnson impresses this week in two College Park wins

By mbrown192
Raptors 905 v College Park Skyhawks Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The College Park Skyhawks were able to grab two wins this week at home against the Raptors 905.

Earlier in the week, Jalen Johnson was assigned to the Skyhawks after spending time with the Atlanta Hawks. It was reported that Johnson wanted to spend time with the Skyhawks, and Sharife Cooper wanted to stay with the Hawks.

Johnson made the most of his time with G-League affiliate, scoring a team-high 23 points in their matchup on Tuesday against the Raptors. He also pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Skylar Mays finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

It was Thursday’s matchup when Johnson arguably had his best game of the season.

He finished Thursday’s game against the Raptors with a career-high 32 points, adding eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and three steals. Johnson’s outside shot was falling all night, as he shot 6-of-8 from the three-point line.

It was an impressive week for the rookie, as these stats should tell you everything you need to know:

We will see if the Hawks call Johnson back to the Hawks next week, with home games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. The Skyhawks will be on the road on Monday to face the Memphis Hustle, and Tuesday to face the Raptors 905.

