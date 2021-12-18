Jalen Johnson impresses this week in two College Park wins

The College Park Skyhawks were able to grab two wins this week at home against the Raptors 905.

Earlier in the week, Jalen Johnson was assigned to the Skyhawks after spending time with the Atlanta Hawks. It was reported that Johnson wanted to spend time with the Skyhawks, and Sharife Cooper wanted to stay with the Hawks.

Johnson made the most of his time with G-League affiliate, scoring a team-high 23 points in their matchup on Tuesday against the Raptors. He also pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Skylar Mays finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

It was Thursday’s matchup when Johnson arguably had his best game of the season.

Get up then, Jalen‼️

All the way

He finished Thursday’s game against the Raptors with a career-high 32 points, adding eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and three steals. Johnson’s outside shot was falling all night, as he shot 6-of-8 from the three-point line.

It was an impressive week for the rookie, as these stats should tell you everything you need to know:

Over the last week Jalen Johnson ranks



- 1st among all G-League players in total points

- 2nd in total rebounds

- 3rd in total assists

- 2nd in total blocks

- 10th in overall +/-



Extremely impressive stretch of games from the 19 year old — Grant Shirley (@Grant_Shirley4) December 17, 2021

We will see if the Hawks call Johnson back to the Hawks next week, with home games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. The Skyhawks will be on the road on Monday to face the Memphis Hustle, and Tuesday to face the Raptors 905.