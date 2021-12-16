Onyeka Okongwu recalled to Hawks from G League

Thursday morning, the Atlanta Hawks announced that second-year center Onyeka Okongwu was recalled to the Hawks from the College Park Skyhawks. Okongwu had been working and playing with the Skyhawks as he ramped up his rehab from his offseason shoulder surgery.

Okongwu was assigned to College Park on Dec. 6. He appeared in one game, recording 10 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 24 minutes of play for the Skyhawks. The 2020 No. 6 overall pick is now set to return to the Hawks, where he will presumably have a great shot to work himself right into the rotation whenever he is activated.

Nate McMillan has been hesitant to use Gorgui Dieng at times this season, so it will be interesting to see if and when Okongwu passes him in the pecking order. One would think it may not take very long, assuming Okongwu is close to being 100%.

The Hawks will be back in action Friday night at home vs. the Denver Nuggets, where they will have a big test at center. Nikola Jokic, the best center in the NBA and the reigning MVP, will be a tough matchup for Clint Capela and anyone else the Hawks throw at him. It will be interesting to see if Okongwu is active right away, and if he is, if he gets on the court or matched up with Jokic at some point.

