Hawks drop Magic 111-99 for fifth straight road victory

The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic battled on Wednesday as the Hawks looked to get back into the win column. The Hawks were able to take care of business in this one, beating the Magic by a score of 111-99 behind a solid performance on both ends of the court.

The Hawks led Orlando 27-25 after the first quarter, with Trae Young leading all scorers with 13 points. Atlanta built a ten-point lead late in the period but the Magic roared back with a quick 8-0 run to close the quarter.

Trae finds JC for the pic.twitter.com/iKQFnq5isO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 16, 2021

The Hawks were able to build a lead in the second quarter, however. Atlanta shot 14-of-21 from the floor the period and outscored the Magic 37-25, building a 64-50 lead going into halftime.

Young led all scorers at the break with 19 points to go with three assists.

Trae has 19 points at the break ❄️



Presented by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/m7q0gnqqva — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 16, 2021

John Collins, who had 11 points in the second, had 13 points and five rebounds in the opening half.

Atlanta outpaced the Magic 29-23 in the third quarter, taking a 93-73 lead into the fourth. Orlando was unable to make much of rally in the final frame, with the Hawks taking home the comfortable win. At one point in the third, Young did leave the game and go back to the locker room.

Trae went back to the locker room after leaving the game, per @laurenjbara. pic.twitter.com/Cp8A4dkMxB — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) December 16, 2021

The Hawks announced during the fourth quarter that Young was available return, and he did so with under six minutes to play.

Young finished the game with 28 points and four assists, leading the Hawks to their sixth road win of the season. Collins had 21 points and ten rebounds in the win. Cam Reddish had a nice showing off the bench with 13 points.

Feed the hot hand pic.twitter.com/GkHqDbemer — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 16, 2021

Terrence Ross had 18 points off the bench in the loss for Orlando, with Mo Wagner adding 19 points and and four rebounds, also off the bench.

The Hawks will be back in action Friday night when they host the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.