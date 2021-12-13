Hawks blow 19-point lead, collapse again in fourth in 132-126 loss to Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Houston Rockets on Monday as they looked to get back in the win column. The Hawks lost the Rockets by a score of 132-126 despite holding a 19-point lead earlier in the game. The fourth quarter was again Atlanta’s nemesis in this one.

The Hawks outscored the Rockets 38-28 in the first quarter, and it appeared they may take control of this game and never look back. Trae Young was hot early.

The home team led 69-58 at halftime as Young had it rolling with 21 points in the first half.

Trae dropped 21 points in the first half ❄️



The Hawks outscored Houston 32-30 in the third, giving them a 101-88 lead heading to the fourth. Despite holding the lead, Atlanta’s defense began to falter late in the third.

The Rockets exploded in the fourth quarter as Atlanta experienced another fourth quarter collapse in the loss. Houston outscored the Hawks 44-25 in the final period, going on to win by a final score of 132-126. The loss marked Atlanta’s fourth straight lose at home after beginning the season 8-2 on their home floor.

Young finished with 41 points and nine assists in the loss, with John Collins adding 14 points and seven rebounds.

Eric Gordon led Houston with 32 points, while DJ Augustin had 22 points. Gordon and Augustin combined to go 11-for-15 from three during the game.

The Hawks will be back in action on the road vs. the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

