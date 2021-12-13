Reddish still drawing trade interest, front office notes and more

Atlanta Hawks wing Cam Reddish has been of interest to teams around the league for some time now, and apparently he is still the topic of trade talks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that teams are still calling and trying to acquire Reddish. Charania added that the Hawks are seeking a first-round pick in any Reddish deal. This is not new, as multiple reports around the 2021 NBA Draft cited that Atlanta wanted a lottery pick in any deal for Reddish then. Just a few months later, the price has seemingly not changed.

In another note, Charania reports that “Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk and members of his front office are expected to receive contract extensions by next offseason, sources said.” Charania also reports that Atlanta Assistant GM Landry Fields is “trending toward being promoted to the Hawks’ general manager under Schlenk.”

Another note unrelated to the reports Monday from The Athletic is a roster move for Atlanta’s G League affiliate. The College Park Skyhawks picked up veteran wing Langston Galloway off waivers on Sunday.

Galloway is a seven-year veteran who has spent time with five different organizations. He presumably adds another potential body on the wing with the injuries to Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter leaving Atlanta a bit shorthanded at that spot at the moment.

The Hawks play Monday night at home vs. the Houston Rockets.

Stay tuned.