Preview: Hawks host Rockets in Monday night tilt

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The Hawks will be looking to bounce back from a hard-fought loss at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. The Rockets have now lost two straight after seeing their seven-game win streak snapped on Friday.

Trae Young will look to continue his All-Star and All-NBA bid with more strong play. Young enters play Monday top-five in the NBA in both points and assists per game. The Hawks have also received strong play from John Collins and Kevin Huerter, especially since the injuries have started to pile up. Both players are excelling in their roles and playing winning basketball.

Kevin Huerter as a starter this season:



15 games, 31.5 mins, 14.6 pts, 2.9 ast

54 FG% / 51 3FG% / 91 FT%

+/- of plus-9.4



Kevin Huerter from the bench this season:



10 games, 20.9 mins, 5.7 pts, 1.8 ast

36 FG% / 18 3FG% / 50 FT%

+/- of minus-1.4 — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) December 13, 2021

The issue for the Hawks continues to be the fourth quarter, as Atlanta has been one of it not the worst clutch time offense in the NBA this season.

In clutch play last year Hawks were 3rd in FG% and 2nd in 3P%.



This season they are dead last in both.



This year's sample is only 29 minutes (miniscule), so has to be factored in... but the shot making late in close games has been an issue. — Glen Willis (@willis_glen) December 11, 2021

The Hawks will look to remedy those issues on Monday if the situation calls for it, and this should be a good opportunity for them to take care of business vs. an under .500 team at home.

Injuries

De’Andre Hunter (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), Solomon Hill (hamstring injury) and Onyeka Okongwu (G League rehab assignment) are out for the Hawks.

The Rockets with be without rookie No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green on Monday night. Houston will also be missing Kevin Porter Jr. and Danuel House Jr.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 10.5-point home favorites over the Rockets as of Monday afternoon, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Dec. 13, 7:30 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)