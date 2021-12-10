Hawks go flat in fourth quarter, lose 113-105 to Nets

The Atlanta Hawks were at home to face the Brooklyn Nets after coming back from a three-day break. They were not able to secure the victory, losing 113-105.

The Hawks got off to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a pair of corner threes from Kevin Huerter.

It didn't take long for the Nets to get rolling, with Kevin Durant scoring 12 points in the first quarter.

It was a back and forth battle between both teams in the second quarter, with neither team getting a big lead over the other. Cam Reddish returned after missing some time and gave the Hawks some help on defense.

Huerter continued his hot shooting at the end of the quarter, giving the Hawks a 55-52 lead heading into halftime.

Heading into the break with the lead pic.twitter.com/oNoqCq6VrL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 11, 2021

The Hawks picked up the offense to start the second half, and got out to a 73-62 lead. Trae Young led the charge with eight points during the run.

Look at the flick of the wrist ❄️ pic.twitter.com/VnKRTWKg55 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 11, 2021

Like the first quarter, the Nets had an answer and tied the game with less than a minute in the third. Cam Thomas and Bruce Brown made some big shots for Brooklyn to get them back in the game. The Hawks finished the quarter with a 91-89 lead after a Danilo Gallinari three.

If the Hawks wanted a chance to win the game, the fourth quarter was where they needed to earn their stripes. Unfortunately, they fell flat to start the quarter, and couldn't get a stop on the other side of the floor. James Harden drove into the lane for a layup to give the Nets an eight-point lead with 5:24 remaining.

4 straight empty trips for the offense at a suboptimal time. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) December 11, 2021

After a timeout, the Hawks woke up and Young was able to string together a few shots to cut the Nets’ lead down to one. The Hawks had multiple chances to stay in the game, but missed layups and a free throw miss from Young down the stretch came back to hunt them at the end.

Young and Durant were the stars of the night, both scoring 31 for their teams. John Collins and Harden both finished with 20 points, and Kevin Huerter finished with 19 points.

The Hawks will be back at State Farm Arena Monday evening to face the Houston Rockets.