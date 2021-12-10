SB Nation NBA Reacts: Warriors stealing the show so far in 2021-22

NBA fans have weighed in, and the Golden State Warriors are back as far as they are concerned. The Warriors have been quite incredible so far this season, and to no surprise fans are jumping back on the bandwagon.

Stephen Curry appears to be the current front-runner for MVP as the Warriors have rushed out to a 21-4 record through 25 games. Curry is set to soon break Ray Allen’s career three-pointers made record in the next game or two.

Fans are also giving the Warriors the best shot to represent the Western Conference in the 2022 NBA Finals based on their hot start this season. It’s hard to argue with them based on how good the Warriors have looked so far this season.

Considering they have yet to get a minute from Klay Thompson or James Wiseman this season, they could be downright scary by playoff time.

Fans also weighed in on the Eastern Conference and who has the best chance to reach the NBA Finals this upcoming Summer. The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets both received over a third of the total votes. The Chicago Bulls had the third most votes Chicago is off to a strong start this season as they currently sit second in the East behind the Nets.

