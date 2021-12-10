Preview: Hawks host Nets in Friday night showdown

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday after an extended break this week. The Hawks have not played since Monday when they took down the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

The Hawks and Nets will meet for the second time this season. Brooklyn beat the Hawks 117-108 in Barclays Center back on Nov. 3. Kevin Durant had 32 points and seven rebounds in that one, while James Harden added 16 points and 11 assists. Trae Young had 21 points and ten assists in the loss, with De’Andre Hunter adding 26 points on 10-of-11 from the floor.

Hunter will obviously not be available in this one, and neither will the Hawks’ starting shooting guard from that game, Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Nets sit as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Friday with 17 wins and eight losses. Atlanta enters play as the No. 8 seed with a 13-12 record.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Cam Reddish (wrist sprain) is probable. De’Andre Hunter (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), Solomon Hill (hamstring injury) and Onyeka Okongwu (G League rehab assignment) remain out.

The Nets will be continue to be without Joe Harris (ankle) in Atlanta on Friday.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 1.5-point home favorites over the Nets on Friday, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Dec. 10, 7:30 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: ESPN, BSSE

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: ESPN App, Bally Sports App