Preview: Hawks set to play Pacers after extended break

The Atlanta Hawks play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Hawks will be on the road for this one, looking to improve on their 3-8 road record. Atlanta saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end when they lost to the New York Knicks on Saturday. They will be looking to bounce back after a three-day break.

Indiana has lost three of their last four games, but they are 6-4 on their home floor so far this season. The Pacers are just 9-14 overall this season, but their lead guard Malcolm Brogdon, an Atlanta native, did miss some time early in the season.

The Hawks will look to get back in the win column but will be a bit short-handed as their wing depth is starting to look a bit depleted after a few injuries. Trae Young will look to stay hot of his Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for last week, and the Hawks will need him to as they are short a couple of their better shooters at the moment. Guys like John Collins and Kevin Huerter may also have to step up their scoring until the team gets back to full strength.

Atlanta is 7-3 in their last 10 games, and now has the fifth best point differential in the Eastern Conference despite a rough first 13 games this season. The Hawks are 6-5 vs. the East so far this season. The Pacers are 4-6 in their last 10, and are just 5-10 vs. the East for the season.

Injuries

Cam Reddish (wrist) is questionable for Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder rehab/recovery) are out.

The Pacers remain without forward T.J. Warren.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Pacers for Wednesday’s contest, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Dec. 1, 7:00 PM ET

Location: Gainbrigde Fieldhouse

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)