Hawks drop fifth straight in 110-98 loss to Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Utah to complete the back-to-back with a matchup vs. the Jazz after losing to the Golden State Warriors in California on Monday night. The Hawks would face an uphill battle vs. the Jazz, as they were without their top two wings, De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), in addition to being on the back-to-back.

Atlanta was ultimately dropped this game as well, losing to the Jazz by a score of 110-98. It was a hard-fought game, but every time the Hawks got close, Utah had an answer and pulled back away.

It was a competitive game out of the gate, as the Jazz led the Hawks 30-28 at the end of the first quarter. Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, who made the start for Bogdanovic, combined for 22 of Atlanta’s 28 first quarter points.

Kevin Huerter starts.

Kevin Huerter gets the Hawks on the board.@SoutheastToyota | #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/FMx72SilHD — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) November 10, 2021

Young had 10 points and three assists in the opening period.

Trae has range pic.twitter.com/R5J7OgsCuJ — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) November 10, 2021

The Hawks struggled on defensively in the first half, giving up 30+ points in each quarter which led to them trailing the Jazz 62-50 at halftime. Young and Huerter each 15 points in the first half.

Kevin leads the way with 15 PTS (6/8 FG, 3/4 3PT) at the break.



Presented by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/bTWkbNqcJO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 10, 2021

Young and Huerter again carried the offense for Atlanta in the third, with the duo combining for 25 out of the 30 Hawks points in the quarter. Utah outscored the Hawks by three in the period, however, and led 95-80 heading to the fourth.

Atlanta got as close as three in the third when the Jazz led 64-61, but John Collins picked up his fourth foul around that time and Utah controlled the rest of the period despite the hot shooting from deep from Huerter and Young.

The Hawks would again threaten in the fourth, closing the gap to just 98-91 early in the period with an 11-3 run. Utah again proved to have answers, however, and regained control of the game down the stretch. The Jazz went on an 8-0 run that left them up 108-93 inside the four-minute mark, and they are able to hold on from there. Utah defeated Atlanta 110-98, as the Hawks drop their fifth straight contest and the seventh of their last eight.

Huerter led all scorers with 28 points, but did not score in the fourth quarter. He finished one point shy of matching his career high of 29. Young tallied 27 points and six assists in the loss. Cam Reddish finished with 16 points.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 27 points in the win, while Jordan Clarkson added 16 points.

The Hawks will be off until Friday night, when they are set to play the Nuggets in Denver.

Stay tuned.