Game thread: Hawks at Jazz

By Zach Hood
Utah Jazz v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks complete the back-to-back with a trip to play the Utah Jazz. Join us and stay for all of the action on Tuesday night as the Hawks try to snap a four-game losing streak.

Hawks starters

  • Trae Young
  • Kevin Huerter
  • Solomon Hill
  • John Collins
  • Clint Capela

Jazz starters

  • Mike Conley
  • Donovan Mitchell
  • Joe Ingles
  • Bojan Bogdanovic
  • Rudy Gobert

De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) have been ruled out for the Hawks.

Hop in the comments to discuss the game…

