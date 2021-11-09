Game thread: Hawks at Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks complete the back-to-back with a trip to play the Utah Jazz. Join us and stay for all of the action on Tuesday night as the Hawks try to snap a four-game losing streak.
Hawks starters
- Trae Young
- Kevin Huerter
- Solomon Hill
- John Collins
- Clint Capela
Jazz starters
- Mike Conley
- Donovan Mitchell
- Joe Ingles
- Bojan Bogdanovic
- Rudy Gobert
De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) have been ruled out for the Hawks.
Hop in the comments to discuss the game…
