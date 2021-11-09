Game thread: Hawks at Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks complete the back-to-back with a trip to play the Utah Jazz. Join us and stay for all of the action on Tuesday night as the Hawks try to snap a four-game losing streak.

Hawks starters

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

Solomon Hill

John Collins

Clint Capela

Jazz starters

Mike Conley

Donovan Mitchell

Joe Ingles

Bojan Bogdanovic

Rudy Gobert

De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) have been ruled out for the Hawks.

Hop in the comments to discuss the game…