Hawks second half woes continue in 127-113 loss to Warriors

The Atlanta Hawks continued their west coast road trip Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. After an impressive first half the Hawks once again fell flat in the second half and lost 127-113, dropping their fourth game in a row.

The Hawks defense didn't have an answer for Steph Curry, as he had 10 early points for the Warriors. Atlanta quickly responded with a 9-0 run of their own, weathering the storm and grabbing a 12-10 lead.

Trae Young and John Collins picked up where they started with their performances on Sunday, both scoring in double digits in the first quarter. Young had 13 points in the quarter, including a pair of three-pointers.

John Collins finished the quarter with 12 points, with a few nice setups from Young.

In an effort to switch things up, Coach McMillan elected to insert Delon Wright and Solomon Hill, two players that haven't seen much playing time to start the season. Wright showed his impact early with his activity on the boards and his defense.

The Hawks continued to stay in a groove in the second quarter, and two back-to-back threes from Bogdan Bogdanovic gave them a 15-point lead. Much like most of the Suns game, the Hawks continued to move the ball efficiently, attack mismatches, and play good defense. With that, they went into halftime with a 65-61 lead, and Young finishing with 21 first half points.

In the third quarter, the Hawks cooled off and the Warriors began to heat up. The same story can be said for the Hawks in the second half of games this season, as they went away from the moving the ball, missing shots, and settling on offense. They gave up 41 points in the third quarter, and 18 points to Steph alone, finishing with 42 points after three quarters.

The Hawks led by 15 points in the second quarter.



Golden State continued to pour it on the Hawks in the fourth, and extended their lead to 21 points. The Hawks tried to fight back, but shots still weren't falling, free throws weren't falling, and Curry couldn't be contained as he finished the game with 50 points and 10 assists.

After a hot first half start from Young, he only scored seven points in the second half, finishing with 28 points and nine assists. Collins only scored one point in the second half, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks will be back in action tomorrow in their second game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz.