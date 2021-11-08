Preview: Hawks look to stop skid vs. Warriors

The Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors will meet on Monday night in what should be an exciting inter-conference matchup. The Hawks come into play at 4-6, while the Warriors enter play Monday scalding at 8-1.

Golden State has found a bit of magic early in the season, winning eight of their first nine games despite the fact that Klay Thompson has yet to return. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Warriors come into Monday’s contest leading the NBA in assists per game with over 30 per contest so far this season.

The Warriors also have the best net rating in the NBA so far this season, along with the league’s top defensive rating. Atlanta meanwhile ranks 21st in the NBA with a -2.3 net rating. Golden State also ranks second in the Association in team true shooting and eFG%.

The Hawks do catch one break on Monday, Golden State will be on a back-to-back after beating the Houston Rockets at home on Sunday evening. Atlanta comes into play losers of three straight following a loss vs. the Suns Saturday in Phoenix.

Trae Young and company will continue to search for their overall rhythm on Monday, as Atlanta has not gotten off to the best start as a team this season by any stretch despite being relatively healthy compared to last season.

Injuries

For the Hawks, forward John Collins (left foot strain) is listed as probable for Monday’s contest. Onyeka Okongwu remains out as he works his way back from his offseason shoulder surgery.

The Warriors have yet to release their injury report on Monday due to the back-to-back. Andre Iguodala, Thompson and James Wiseman missed Sunday’s contest.

The Line

For those interested, Atlanta sits as 3-point underdogs vs. the Warriors as of Monday morning.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Nov. 8, 10 PM ET

Location: Chase Center

TV: BSSE, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)