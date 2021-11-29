Trae Young wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week award

The NBA announced on Monday that Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week for his performance last week. Young averaged 31.3 points and 8.5 assists as the Hawks went 3-1 in four games during the week.

Young shot 56.3% from the floor and 51.7% from three during the four-game stretch, and scoring 30 or more points in each game. The Hawks have surged of late, and Young’s play has obviously been a large part of their success.

Young had consecutive 30+ point, 10+ assist outings on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26, becoming the only player in the NBA this season to notch back-to-back 30-or-more point, 10-or-more assist games. He also put up a 31-point, 10-assist line on Nov. 26 at Memphis in only three quarters of play.

The fourth-year guard is off to a fantastic start this season and is well on his way to his second career All-Star appearance. Young is the only player in the NBA this season to be averaging at least 25.0 points and 9.0 assists, as he ranks in the top-five in each category.

The Hawks will look to keep things rolling despite being without a few of their top options on the wing. They will be back in action from the road Wednesday vs. the Indiana Pacers.