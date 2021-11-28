Hawks update injury status of Bogdanovic, Reddish

The Atlanta Hawks provided injury updates on two rotation players Sunday evening. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish, who both exited the Hawks’ Saturday night loss vs. the Knicks early, seemed to have avoided major injury.

The Hawks announced Sunday night that Bogdanovic’s MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain and that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, underwent an MRI earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex. The MRI confirmed a right ankle sprain. Following a period of rest and rehabilitation, his status will be updated in approximately two weeks. pic.twitter.com/s5iuK0ojSz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2021

Reddish’s MRI confirmed his left wrist sprain, and his status will be determined by the injury’s response to daily treatment, per the team.

Cam Reddish underwent an MRI earlier today at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, which confirmed a left wrist sprain. His status will be determined by his response to daily treatment. pic.twitter.com/sqiqnGpRQN — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 29, 2021

Atlanta will now rely on guys like Solomon Hill and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to fill in some minutes with three of their top four wings out of the lineup for at least the next few games it seems. It should be noted that Hill started the second half on Saturday night and he could be a favorite to start with the two wings down. Other considerations could be Cabarrot, Lou Williams or Delon Wright.

Regardless of who the Hawks start in the place of Bogdanovic, they are facing a challenge in navigating at least a few weeks without one of their best shooters. The absence of Reddish only amplifies their lack of depth on the wing that would have already been thin without Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter.

Needless to say the Hawks will need Trae Young, John Collins and Clint Capela to continue to play at a high level if they want to keep winning. Atlanta will be back in action Wednesday night on the road vs. the Indiana Pacers.

