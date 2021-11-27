Hawks unable to overcome first-half injuries, shooting woes in 99-90 loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks faced the New York Knicks on Saturday night as the two teams met for the first time since their playoff series earlier this year. The Hawks were unable to come away with the victory this time, falling to New York by a score of 99-90.

Atlanta faced a bit of bad injury luck in this one, as Cam Reddish and Bogdan Bogdanovic both left the game hurting in the first half after being questionable heading into the game. This forced the Hawks, already down De’Andre Hunter, to finish the game without three of their top four options on the wing. Updates will seemingly be provided on both players in the near future, if anything major injury-wise occurred.

After trailing by one at the half, the Hawks were sluggish offensively in the second half and were unable to take home the win. Outside of Trae Young, the Hawks had very little going offensively in this one.

Young finished with 33 points and seven assists in the loss, collecting his fourth straight 30-point game.

Go off then, Ice! Trae has 22 PTS at the half ❄️



pic.twitter.com/JkSUP09kEO — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 28, 2021

Clint Capela had 16 points and 21 rebounds, as he continues to play well after finding his feet in the first 10 games or so.

Alec Burks led the Knicks with 23 big points, as he replaced Kemba Walker, who sat this one, in the starting lineup. Evan Fournier had 20 points in the win for New York.

The Hawks had their worst field goal percentage of the season as a team at 35.5%, and 90 points is also a season low.

The Hawks will be back in action on the road vs. the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

