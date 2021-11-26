Hawks blowout Grizzlies for seventh straight win, 132-100

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night to open what will be a road-home back-to-back for the visitors. The Hawks will travel home after the game to host the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

The Hawks were able to take home the win over the Grizzlies on Friday, winning 132-100 in comfortable fashion. Atlanta did not trail Memphis at any point in the final three quarters in the win. The Hawks have now won their last seven games all by double-digits.

After a slew of interior buckets on both sides out of the gates, the Hawks were able to take momentum heading into the second quarter with a 29-21 lead after one.

Towards the end of the first, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant went down awkwardly and had to leave the game. Morant would not return to the game. The Hawks took advantage of Memphis being without their best player on their way to a 62-48 halftime lead. Trae Young paced Atlanta with 16 points and five assists at the break.

The Hawks ambushed the Grizzlies in the third quarter, outscoring them 43-18 in the period. Atlanta led 105-66 heading to the fourth quarter, and they would not look back from there. Young had 15 points and five assists in the third, with Clint Capela adding 12 points and seven rebounds.

Young led the way for the Hawks with 31 points and 10 assists in the win.

Capela added 23 points and 17 rebounds, while John Collins had 21 points and eight rebounds.

For Memphis, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 points and five rebounds while Dillon Brooks had 12 points five boards.

The Hawks will host the Knicks Saturday evening from State Farm Arena as they will look for their eighth straight win. It will be the first Hawks-Knicks meeting since Atlanta dispatched New York from the first round of the 2021 postseason in five games.

Stay tuned.