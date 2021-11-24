Hawks win sixth straight, defeat Spurs 124-106 on the road

The Atlanta Hawks went into San Antonio with a five-game winning streak, and looking to extend it to six by the end of the night. They completed the mission, beating the Spurs 124-106, getting their first road win since October 27th.

The Hawks played mostly from behind to start the game, as Dejounte Murray led the charge for the Spurs in the first quarter with 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Clint Capela continued his dominance on defense with two blocks in the first quarter.

The Hawks were down as much as seven in the first, but made a late run to tie the game at 27 to end the quarter, thanks to Trae Young.

Ice Trae things

The second unit played midway through the second, and continued to show good results scoring 23 points.

Somewhat similar to their first half performance against the Thunder on Monday, the Hawks were having a hard time on the defensive end. Luckily for them, the Spurs were struggling on the defensive end as well.

The Hawks were able to string together a few stops late in the second quarter, and also get an offensive boost from Young, who finished the half with 14 points and six assists. The Hawks went into the locker room with a 65-58 lead.

The third quarter belonged to the Hawks, with the defensive intensity increasing and the offense continuing to flourish. On defense, Capela anchored the floor crashing the boards and getting a pair of steals as well. Capela set a career-high for himself, and was the fourth Hawk in history to have a stat line as such.

Clint Capela has set a career high for steals in a single game, as the center currently has 5.



Clint Capela has set a career high for steals in a single game, as the center currently has 5.

Capela currently has 11 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 blocks, becoming only the fourth Hawk to tally 10+ rebounds, 5+ steals and 3+ blocks in a single game.

Young led the way for the Hawks with 10 points in the third, including a pair of three-pointers.

Collins got up for another crazy dunk late in third.

not jumping with JC

The Hawks led by as much 20 in the quarter, and went into the fourth with a 103-83 lead.

The Spurs did not go away in the fourth, and they went on a run to cut the Hawks’ lead down to 13 early in the quarter. Young was inserted back into the game and took total control over the offense. He scored on three consecutive possessions, and gave Bogdan Bogdanovic a pass for a three-pointer to bring extend the Hawks lead 119-98, which put the nail in the coffin for the Spurs.

The Hawks finished with eight players in double figures, with Young finishing with a game-high 31 points. Capela stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks, and five steals.

The Hawks will travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies Friday evening.