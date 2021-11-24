Preview: Hawks look to stay hot vs. Spurs

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday evening as they look to carry momentum from a 5-0 homestand to the road. The Hawks are just 1-8 so far on the road this season, but moved back to . 500 at 9-9 with the perfect home stretch.

San Antonio is just 4-12 this season, and the Spurs have lost five in a row coming into play Wednesday. The Spurs are just 2-5 at home this season.

The Hawks have surged all the way to No. 5 in the NBA with a 111.2 offensive rating, and they have the best offensive rating in the NBA over the last five games (120.8 points per 100 possessions). The defense is still a work in progress however, as the Hawks rank 27th in defensive rating allowing over 110 points per 100 possessions.

Trae Young is averaging 26.4 points and 8.4 assists during the Hawks’ current five-game win streak, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 43% from three. The Hawks have seven players averaging double-digits on the win streak: Young, John Collins, Clint Capela, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari.

The Spurs rank No. 23 in the NBA with a -2.1 net rating, and they particularly struggle offensively. San Antonio scores just 105.5 points per 100 possessions this season, which ranks in the lower third of the NBA. The Spurs have struggled to replace the losses of Demar DeRozan and Lamarcus Alridge in terms of scoring, as their young players have not been able to maintain consistency offensively.

Atlanta comes into this game with a clear talent edge and a good opportunity to work on their road win-loss record.

Injuries

De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder rehab/recovery) remain out for the Hawks.

San Antonio lists Doug McDermott as questionable.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 4-point favorites over the Spurs for Wednesday’s contest, for those interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Nov. 24, 7:30 PM ET

Location: AT&T Center

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)