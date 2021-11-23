NBA Power Rankings roundup: Week 6

The Atlanta Hawks managed to bounce back from a disappointing road trip with a five-game win streak of their own. Losing De’Andre Hunter will certainly hurt but other players have managed to step up and improve their play in his absence. The season is still young, but we are starting to see what happens when some of the core players start to get their legs back under them.

After a rough and road-heavy start to the season, the Hawks are feasting on some home cookin’. They’re 4-0 on the homestand that ends Monday and the four wins have been four of their six most efficient offensive games of the season. Trae Young began the homestand with 42 points against the Bucks, but seven different Hawks have averaged double-figures over the four games. Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter (combined 39.0 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 70.4%) have seen the biggest jumps in production and efficiency from the Hawks’ first 13 games (24.8 on 51.2%). Capela is starting to rebound at the level he did last season and Huerter showed a deft touch on two of his four assists against Charlotte on Saturday. The Hawks’ new starting lineup (with Huerter in place of the injured De’Andre Hunter) has scored 128.8 points per 100 possessions, the second best mark among 33 lineups that have played at least 75 minutes together The Hawks can make it back to .500 with a win against the Thunder on Monday. But they remain 1-8 on the road as they head to San Antonio and Memphis for Thanksgiving.

ESPN — No. 18

Seems like the cure for Atlanta’s early-season woes was simply playing at home. Atlanta has rattled off four consecutive wins after dropping six in a row. The Hawks are tied with Washington for the best home record in the Eastern Conference this season (7-1).

Key to the Hawks’ recent four-game win streak has been the improved play of Clint Capela. The 27-year-old center has scored in double digits in each of those victories, recording an average of 14 points in the paint throughout that stretch. In his 13 games before that, Capela had averaged just 8.8 points from the painted area. His renewed presence on the inside bodes well for Atlanta as they look to rise up the standings.

The Hawks seem to be more comfortable at home but need to improve on the road. Looks like this upcoming week they have a chance to improve their road record as well as a chance to move up in the standings.