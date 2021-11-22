Hawks win fifth straight, take down Thunder 113-101

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in search of a fifth straight win on the final game of their homestand. The Hawks did get the win, taking down the Thunder by a score of 113-101, moving to 9-9 on the season.

Atlanta led by a five-point margin after the first quarter, which was a fairly evenly played period. Clint Capela was a force out of the gates, racking up eight points and six rebounds in just under 10 first quarter minutes.

8 PTS x 7 REB for CC at the break



Presented by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/pf8HJ6kFdN — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 23, 2021

John Collins scored six points in the first, including this thunderous (get it) jam.

ON HIS HEAD pic.twitter.com/ELkBI8yxyJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 23, 2021

Trae Young had five points and three assists in the first quarter, as the Hawks tallied eight assists as a team in the opening period.

Oklahoma City, down their best player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, found a way to stay close with the Hawks for most of the first half despite being 13.5-point underdogs at tip-off. Atlanta led 66-60 at the break, with Collins leading all scorers with 11 points at the break.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 10 points and four rebounds in the first half, with Young adding nine points and four assists. Lu Dort had 10 points for the Thunder, while Josh Giddey had nine points and six assists in the first half.

The Hawks outscored the Thunder 19-9 to start the third quarter, extending their lead to 85-69 with under four minutes left in the third quarter. Oklahoma City began to wither offensively while the Hawks continued to generate good shots. Atlanta outscored the Thunder 27-11 overall for the period and led 93-71 heading to the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City shot 4-of-26 (15%) from the floor and 0-of-6 from three in the third quarter.

The Hawks were able to hold on for the win with a solid fourth quarter, as the Thunder made a run but never got close enough to make a real threat. Atlanta finished with 25 assists as a team as they completed the sweep of their five-game homestand, winning all five games by double-digits.

Collins finished with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and five blocks in the win. Young added 30 points and six assists, continuing his solid play during the win streak. Capela had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Dort finished with 15 points and five rebounds in the loss. Giddey finished with 15 points and eight assists.

The Hawks will now hit the road for a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Stay tuned.