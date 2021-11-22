Preview: Hawks host Thunder, look complete homestand sweep

The Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Monday as the Hawks look to complete a five-game sweep of the homestand. Atlanta has victories over the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets during the current home stretch.

The Hawks will also be looking to get back to .500 on Monday, as their four-game winning streak has taken their record from 4-9 to 8-9. Atlanta has the third best net rating in the NBA, as they are +11 points per 100 possessions at State Farm Arena. On their current four-game win streak, the Hawks have a +14.2 net rating. They are second in the NBA behind on the Golden State Warriors in true shooting over that period.

Oklahoma City is 6-10 this season, but 10-6 vs. the spread. They have played in several close games. The Thunder have one of the most anemic offensive attacks in the league, but they compete and play decent defense. The Thunder are 29th in the NBA in offensive rating, but 13th in defensive efficiency. Oklahoma City ranks last in the NBA in true shooting for the season. The Thunder rank No. 26 in the NBA with a -6.8 net rating, and they are -9.7 per 100 possessions on the road.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) is back on the report as questionable, while De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder rehab/recovery) remain out for the Hawks.

Oklahoma City lists Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as questionable. He is their best player and his absence would be notable to say the least.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 12-point favorites over the Thunder for Monday’s matchup.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Nov. 22, 7:30 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)