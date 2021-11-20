Hawks defeat Hornets 115-105 for fourth straight win

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets played Saturday as the Hawks continued their homestand looking for a fourth straight win. The Hornets come into play riding a five-game win streak of their own, but were on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Pacers Friday.

The Hawks defeated the Hornets by a score of 115-105 on Saturday. They moved to 7-1 at home on the season with the win.

Clint Capela led the way for Atlanta with 20 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Trae Young added 19 points and nine assists, while Kevin Huerter had 17 points and four assists. John Collins poured in 15 points to go with eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Miles Bridges had 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, while Ball added 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Hawks got some solid contributions off the bench in this one, as both Danilo Gallinari and Cam Reddish both scored in double figures in the first half alone. Gallinari finished with 16 points and six rebounds, while Reddish had 17 points and six boards.

The Hawks controlled this one for much of the way, as they led 60-48 at the half and never looked back in the second half. The win marks the fourth straight victory for the Hawks, who are now 8-9 on the season.

The Hawks and Hornets tied at 29 a piece in the third quarter, as Atlanta led 89-77 heading to the final period. Capela had eight points in the third quarter.

The Hornets threatened to make it close down the stretch in the fourth, as Terry Rozier scored to make it just a seven-point game with under six minutes to play.

Atlanta was able to calm the storm however and settle things down the stretch, taking home the win. Young hit a step-back three to put the Hawks back up 106-94 inside the three-minute mark, which seemed like it was effectively the dagger at the time. Charlotte would mount an 8-0 run however and trail by just four with just under 90 seconds to go.

Huerter hit a three-pointer after a Hawks timeout to push the lead back to seven. Atlanta would hold on from their to get the win.

The Hawks will be back in action Monday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder to attempt to complete a sweep of their five-game homestand.