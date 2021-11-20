Preview: Hawks look to stay perfect on homestand vs. Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets will meet at State Farm Arena on Saturday night as the Hawks look to extend their winning streak to four games. The Hornets will be on the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Indiana Pacers in a hard-fought game on Friday.

Atlanta should come into this one well-rested as they last played Wednesday night when they beat the Boston Celtics. The Hawks will look to move to 4-0 on their current homestand behind what has been a balanced attack over the course of the winning streak. Atlanta has improved their ball movement of late and in turn the offense is starting to click. Over their last seven games, the Hawks are scoring 113.8 points per 100 possessions, trailing only the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz in offensive rating during that stretch.

Trae Young averages 28.4 points and 9.1 assists across those seven games, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 45.8% from three over the seven-game period. He is attempting 8.4 threes per game during the span as well.

Charlotte defeated the Pacers 121-118 on Friday and extended their current winning streak to five games. The Hornets had some of their starters play significant minutes in this game, most notably LaMelo Ball with 39.

Ball had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in those 39 minutes, powering Charlotte to another win. The second-year guard has been the engine of the Hornets’ offense essentially since stepping into the starting lineup as a rookie, and he has continued to grow and improve this season.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter are off the injury report entirely for the Hawks after being on there earlier in the week. De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder rehab/recovery) remain out.

The Hornets will likely continue to be without PJ Washington on Saturday. Coming off the back-to-back, their full injury report has yet to be posted as of Saturday morning.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 6-point favorites over the Hornets for Saturday’s matchup. Remember Atlanta has the two-day rest advantage and has been home all week.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sat. Nov. 20, 7:30 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA TV

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)