ATL and 29: The Hawks have won many games in a row

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops discuss the things that have gone right for the Hawks during their 3-0 homestand.

Topics include:

tweaks to the in-game rotation

replacing De’Andre Hunter’s minutes

some players who have improved since returning home.

‘ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.