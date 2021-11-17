Hawks win third straight, defeat Celtics 110-99

It was Gunna night at the State Farm Arena as the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Boston Celtics. The Hawks came out on top, winning 110-99, and extending their current winning streak to three games.

After leaving Monday's game early against the Magic with left hamstring tightness, Kevin Huerter returned in the starting lineup and got off to a hot start, scoring 14 points in the first quarter.

It was a quarter of runs in the first, with the Hawks extending their lead to as much as eight. The Celtics stormed back, and then the Hawks pushed their lead back to eight points. The Celtics made another run to end the first, this time closing the Hawks lead to just one point.

The second unit, plus Clint Capela was once again efficient for the Hawks in the second quarter, keeping the offense afloat and the defense stout.

Both teams went back and forth trading baskets in the second quarter, and it was just a matter of who would get a stop first. The Hawks got a few stops in a row, and a Huerter three, followed by a John Collins layup, increased their lead to 12 with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

The Hawks went into halftime with a 58-49 lead, with Huerter leading the way with 19 points.

It was back and forth contest to start the third quarter for both teams. Similar to the first half, the Hawks were the first team to pull away, but this time it was Bogdan Bogdanovic leading the charge with a row of three-pointers to put the Hawks up 10.

Bogdanovic wasn't the only one that caught fire from three, as the bench unit joined in on the fun as well. The Hawks made seven threes in the third quarter, and went into the fourth leading 91-79.

Cam Reddish went on a 7-0 scoring run to start the fourth, giving the Hawks a 99-83 lead, their biggest of the game.

The Celtics continued to fight, but they didn't do much on the defensive side of the ball to get themselves back into the game.

For the Hawks, it was an evenly distributed scoring night with five players in double digits. Collins led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Huerter and Reddish both finished with 19 points. Trae Young finished with 18 points and 11 assists, and Bogdanovic finished with 12 points.

The Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.