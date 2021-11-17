Preview: Hawks host Celtics in search of third straight victory

The Atlanta Hawks matchup with the Boston Celtics Wednesday as their homestand continues. The Hawks will look to win their third straight game since returning home. Both the Hawks and Celtics come in as teams who struggled early but have began to find themselves of late.

Atlanta has won two straight after snapping a six-game losing streak, while the Celtics have won three of four after an overall tumultuous start to the season. The Hawks will look to improve on their 5-1 home record, while the Celtics will look to stay above .500 on the road, as they are 5-4 away from home this season.

Boston has been a defensive team so far this season, as they rank top-10 in the NBA in defensive rating but No. 24 in offensive efficiency. This has left them towards the middle of the pack in net rating, as they are just +0.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Hawks have been somewhat the opposite, as their 109.9 offensive rating ranks sixth in the NBA, but their defense ranks 27th in points allowed per 100 possessions. This matchup will be a battle of strengths, as the Hawks look to stay hot offensively vs. a good Boston defense. The Celtics have the best defensive rating in the NBA over their last seven games, and they are 5-2 over that stretch.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) and Kevin Huerter (left hamstring tightness) are questionable for the Hawks, while De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder rehab/recovery) are out.

For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is out and Robert Williams (knee) is questionable.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 4.5-point favorites over the Celtics for Wednesday’s matchup.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Nov. 17, 7:30 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)