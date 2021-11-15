Hawks speed by Magic, 129-111

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Orlando Magic on Monday night, looking for their second straight win. The Hawks were able to take down the Magic by a score of 129-111, registering their second straight win after losing six straight previously.

Cole Anthony led all scorers with 27 points in the loss. John Collins and Trae Young led the Hawks with 23 points. Young added six assists and four rebounds, while Collins had two steals and two blocks. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 20 points to go with four assists. Clint Capela added 20 points and 16 rebounds, as he continues to round into form.

This was a closely contested game throughout the first half, as the Magic led the Hawks 31-30 after the first quarter.

Danilo Gallinari led all Hawks scorers with six first-quarter points, hitting two three-pointers late in the period to close the gap in the score.

The Hawks closed the second quarter strong and lead the Magic 60-56 at halftime. Young and Bogdanovic each led the way for Atlanta with 12 points in the first half, while Collins had 11 points and two rebounds. Gallinari had 10 first-half points.

Atlanta took control of the game in the third quarter for a moment, going on an 8-0 run at one point to take their first double-digit lead of the game.

Orlando would rally however, closing the game to just seven late in the third with a 7-0 run. Lou Williams would hit a shot near the buzzer to extend the Hawks lead back to nine, and the Hawks lead 93-84 heading to the fourth. Williams had a three inside the final minute of the third as well.

Williams continued to cook in the fourth, and he scored nine points in a four-minute span across the end of the third and beginning of the final frame.

The Hawks pushed their lead back into double-digits early in the fourth, and were able to hold on down the stretch to take home the win. Cam Reddish hit a pair of threes in the fourth, snapping out of a cold stretch and helping seal the victory. Reddish finished with eight points, all in the second half.

Atlanta will be back in action from State Farm Arena Wednesday night for a matchup with the Boston Celtics.

