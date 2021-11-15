Preview: Hawks host Magic to complete home back-to-back

The Atlanta Hawks (5-9) and Orlando Magic (3-10) will play Monday night as the Hawks complete the home back-to-back. Atlanta defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Monday behind Trae Young’s 42-point effort.

The Magic are 2-4 on the road this season and have lost four of their last five games overall. Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak with their win over the Bucks on Sunday, and will look to start a different kind of streak vs. Orlando on Monday evening.

Through 14 games, the Hawks have a -2.8 net rating that ranks 23rd in the NBA. Defense has been the biggest issue for Atlanta, who ranks 28th in the NBA in defensive efficiency entering play Monday. Their offense has been much better, as they rank 11th in efficiency, scoring 108.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Magic rank 29th in the NBA in net rating, ranking 27th in offense and 26th in defense through their first 13 games. Orlando deploys one of the younger rotations in the league, and the Hawks will be at a big advantage in talent in this game. The Hawks will look to move to 5-1 at home this season when they meet the Magic on Monday.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable for the Hawks, while De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder rehab) are out.

For the Magic, Jalen Suggs is questionable while Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Issac, Etwaun Moore and Michael Carter-Williams remain out.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 10.5-point favorites over the Magic for Monday’s contest.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Nov. 15, 7:30 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)