De’Andre Hunter to miss extended time with wrist injury

The Atlanta Hawks announced Sunday night that forward De’Andre Hunter would miss approximately eight weeks with a tendon injury in his right wrist. The Hawks say Hunter was injured on Nov. 8 vs. the Golden State Warriors, and an MRI revealed that he would need surgery on the tendon.

Hunter will have a frustrating start to another season, as last season he didn’t not even make it 20 games in before being sidelined for the majority of the season with a knee injury. Hunter started and played in 11 games this season, averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds across 27.8 minutes per game.

The eight-week timeline suggested by the Hawks would have Hunter returning around the middle of January, which is also around the same time Onyeka Okongwu may return from his offseason shoulder surgery. Kevin Huerter figures to continue drawing the starting assignment on the wing next to Bogdan Bogdanovic, leaving more minutes open on the bench for guys like Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari.

This is obviously a brutal break for Hunter, who is still trying to find the form he was in at the beginning of last season when he was playing like one of the better players in the 2019 draft class. When healthy, Hunter is a valuable two-way asset. The Hawks will have to wait and hope everything goes smoothly with this procedure, which the club announced would be done Monday in Los Angeles.

