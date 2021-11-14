Hawks snap losing streak, defeat Bucks 120-100 behinds Young’s 42 points

It was an Eastern Conference Finals rematch as the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday evening. It wasn't a best-of-7, but the Hawks took the win 120-100.

If there was any time to believe in “home cooking”, this was the game to let your guard down. Trae Young had 15 points in the first quarter, and matched his career-high in threes in one quarter, making 5-of-6 from deep.

4/4 from DEEP already pic.twitter.com/kxjH5V66Nd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 14, 2021

On the other hand, the Bucks couldn't find the range from three in the first, shooting 4-of-14. With Young’s hot shooting, the Hawks got out to a 32-24 lead to finish the quarter.

Clint Capela was active early around the rim, and it looks like he’s getting back into game shape with his play the past week. He finished the game with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Without some of their key contributors in Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Bucks were struggling to create offense with just Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Outside of the Bucks’ starters, the bench only scored three points in the first half, shooting 1-of-9 from the field.

Young continued his dominance throughout the first half, adding on three more three-pointers in the second quarter. He finished the half with 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists. The Hawks went into the locker room with a 58-44 lead.

Trae is ICE COLD in the first half!



27 PTS

7-10 3PM



(Presented by @Verizon) pic.twitter.com/OzF5xQnZjC — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 15, 2021

The second half has been dreadful for the Hawks so far this season, and it looked like it was heading down that way to start the third quarter as the Bucks went on a 6-0 run, cutting the deficit to single digits. The Hawks responded with a 6-0 run of their own to increase the lead back to 12.

Young was masterful through the first half of the third quarter, getting to his floater and also setting creating easy oppotunities for his teammates.

Cleared for takeoff pic.twitter.com/zhw5UgCerJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 15, 2021

Outside of Young, there were big contributions from the rest of the starters on both sides of the floor. The biggest stat for the Hawks through three quarters was their ability to generate second-chance points, grabbing 12 offensive rebounds.

The Hawks stayed in rhythm throughout the fourth quarter, not allowing the Bucks to make a final big run.

Young finished the game with 42 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists, while also matching his career high in three-pointers in a game with eight. John Collins finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks will be back at home tomorrow to host the Orlando Magic.