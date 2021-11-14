Game thread: Hawks vs. Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, looking to get back into the win column on their home floor. Join us this evening for all of the action as the Hawks and Bucks play for the first time since the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.
Hawks starters
- Trae Young
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Kevin Huerter
- John Collins
- Clint Capela
Bucks starters
- Jrue Holiday
- Grayson Allen
- Pat Connaughton
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Bobby Portis
Hop in the comments to discuss some basketball on this Sunday evening...
