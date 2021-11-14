Preview: Hawks return home for matchup with Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will play on Sunday in what will be their first matchup since the Bucks defeated the Hawks in six games during the Eastern Conference Finals earlier this year. Both the Bucks and the Hawks have struggled a bit out of the gate in 2021-22, but for Milwaukee that is a little bit more to do with injuries than poor play.

Atlanta ranks 28th in defensive rating this season, allowing 112 points per 100 possessions. Outside of Trae Young and John Collins, they haven't been a model of consistency offensively either. The Hawks have been average this season on offense, scoring 107.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Bucks rank near the middle of the pack in efficiency so far this season as they are still trying to get completely healthy following their grueling run to the 2021 NBA title.

The Hawks however are still healthier than they were at pretty much any point last season, and yet have lost six straight games. Atlanta will look to snap that losing streak vs. a banged up Bucks team, but they will not be at 100% themselves on Sunday either.

Injuries

De’Andre Hunter (wrist) is listed as out for Sunday’s contest, along with Onyeka Okongwu, who remains out as he rehabs from his offseason shoulder surgery. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable.

For the Bucks, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton remain out, as does Donte DiVincenzo. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable for Sunday after missing Friday’s game vs. the Boston Celtics. George Hill is also probable for Milwaukee.

The Line

Despite the losing streak, the Hawks come in as 1.5-point favorites over the Bucks for Sunday’s contest.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Nov. 14, 6 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)