Preview: Hawks search for a win in Denver

The Atlanta Hawks will conclude their road trip on Friday night when they face the Denver Nuggets. The Hawks will look to snap and five-game losing streak, and pick up their first and only win of the west coast road trip.

Atlanta has just one road win this season, an Oct. 27 victory over the lowly New Orleans Pelicans. The Nuggets are 5-1 at home this season, and will be getting back MVP Nikola Jokic who served a one-game suspension on Wednesday for his altercation with Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris earlier in the week.

The Hawks will face a tough challenge on Friday in the path to their second road win of the season, but they should have an edge in backcourt play vs. a banged up Denver group. The Nuggets come into play Friday with the eighth best net rating in the NBA. They rank just 24th in offensive rating, but second in defensive efficiency.

Atlanta on the other hand is 23rd best with a -4.3 net rating, ranking 12th in offense and 27th in defense. The Hawks will look to find the right mix on Friday as their rotations this season have left something to be desired at times.

Trae Young and John Collins continue to play well individually despite the string of losses. Young is averaging 25.7 points and 8.5 assists on 42.6% shooting in his last six games, while Collins is having a career-year in efficiency so far through 12 games.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (wrist) are questionable. Onyeka Okongwu remains out as he works his way back from his offseason shoulder surgery.

Sharife Cooper, Jalen Johnson and Skylar Mays are still on G-League assignment and will also be out for Friday’s contest.

The Nuggets remain without Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

The Line

For those interested, Atlanta sits as 4.5-point underdogs vs. the Nuggets as of Friday morning.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Nov. 12, 9 PM ET

Location: Ball Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)