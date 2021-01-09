Preview: Hawks visit Charlotte, aim to stop losing skid

The Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets will square off on Saturday evening, just 72 hours after the same two teams battled at State Farm Arena. This time, the scene shifts to Charlotte, with the Hawks licking their wounds since Wednesday’s disappointing home loss.

After a day off on Thursday, the Hawks practiced on Friday before traveling up I-85, and they actually have a definitive rest advantage in this game. In fact, the Hornets must travel back from New Orleans after a road game on Friday evening, which is something to keep in mind when evaluating this match-up.

As evidenced by Wednesday’s game, the Hornets are fully capable of knocking off the Hawks, particularly if Atlanta cannot slow down Gordon Hayward. While most of Atlanta’s issues were on the offensive end in the last game, the Hawks will need to slow Hayward, Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball and others in the rematch.

On the injury front, the Hawks will continue to operate without Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn and Onyeka Okongwu on Saturday. However, Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot) is listed as questionable for the first time this season, after both Snell and Okongwu participated in 5-on-5 practice on Friday. Bruno Fernando (left hip soreness) is listed as probable.

The Hawks will enter as road favorites in the betting market, setting the expectation of a victory if Atlanta performs well. After the three-game losing streak, an inspired effort could be in the offing, and the rest advantage could provide even more of a boost for the visitors.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 9, 7:00 pm ET

Location: Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast

Radio: 92.9 The Game (Atlanta); Hawks Radio Network

Streaming: Fox Sports Go; NBA League Pass (out of market)