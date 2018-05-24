With less than a month until the 2018 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks are ramping up pre-draft workouts. On Thursday, Villanova guard Donte Divincenzo headlined the group taking part in basketball activities and interviews. One day later, the Hawks will welcome an intriguing group of players to the Emory Sports Medicine Complex.

Projected first round picks Aaron Holiday and Jalen Brunson headline a six-player group and also includes Arizona’s Rawle Alkins, Penn State’s Tony Carr, Cincinnati’s Gary Clark and Indiana’s Juwan Morgan. Holiday, a talented guard from UCLA, was both tremendously productive and efficient in his final college season and he also provides defensive acumen and versatility. Brunson, who led Villanova to another NCAA title, is a pure point guard and would certainly be intriguing for Atlanta at any of their post-lottery selections.

Elsewhere, Carr is a projected second round pick after less than ideal testing at the NBA Draft Combine, though he is an intriguing prospect from an offensive perspective. Alkins and Carr are seen as second-round possibilities, with the Arizona product presenting 3-and-D ability and the Cincinnati standout profiling as a defense-first, versatile frontcourt prospect.

Morgan enjoyed a strong junior season at Indiana, averaging 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes per game. He is not seen as a likely draftee, though he displayed considerable talent and would be an intriguing flyer for the future.

